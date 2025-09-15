Euro-Med rights group accuses Israel of erasing Gaza’s historical and cultural heritage

The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has accused Israel of pursuing a systematic policy aimed at erasing Gaza’s historical and cultural identity. The group warned that the ongoing Israeli military assault on Gaza City—marked by repeated bombings of historic neighbourhoods, places of worship, libraries, museums, archives, cemeteries, centuries-old homes, and traditional markets—threatens to wipe out the Strip’s remaining archaeological landmarks and its tangible and intangible heritage.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the organization described the destruction as a direct assault on cultural property protected under international humanitarian law and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property. It called for urgent intervention by UNESCO and States Parties to the Convention to halt the devastation, document the damage, secure restoration efforts, and ensure accountability.

The group stressed that Israel’s actions extend beyond the mass killing of civilians and the destruction of homes. It accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting historical, archaeological, religious, and cultural sites in Gaza—particularly in Gaza City—as part of a broader colonial-settler strategy aimed at erasing the physical and spiritual symbols of the Palestinian people. Such destruction, it said, represents an irreparable blow to a centuries-old collective memory that lies at the core of Palestinian identity.