Palestinian groups accuse Israel of “liquidating” prisoner before release

September 15, 2025 at 12:22 pm

Palestinian prisoners are transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical examinations after months-long detention by Israeli army, on September 2, 2025, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. [Mohammed Nassar – Anadolu Agency]

Two Palestinian organisations said Sunday that a Palestinian detainee was subjected to a “liquidation operation” while in Israeli custody before being released in critical condition.

In a joint statement, the Palestinian Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club accused Israeli authorities of carrying out an assassination inside interrogation cells against Mahmoud al-Wardian, 48, from Bethlehem. The groups said he was released only after his health deteriorated severely.

According to the statement, Israeli forces arrested al-Wardian on 18 August at his home in Bethlehem and transferred him to Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, for interrogation, while denying him access to his lawyer.

On 25 August, he was moved from Ofer Prison to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem in critical condition. The statement added that he arrived unconscious and was admitted to intensive care, despite having had no prior health issues before his arrest.

READ: Israeli forces raid primary school in Bethlehem, assault mayor and other officials

