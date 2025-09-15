Middle East Monitor
Qatar’s emir urges concrete steps to confront Israeli ‘bloodlust,’ calls for united regional stance

September 15, 2025 at 5:39 pm

Reporters follow Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's address at the media centre, during the opening of the 2025 ArabIslamic emergency summit in Doha on September 15, 2025. [Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images]

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called Monday for “concrete steps” to confront the Israeli government’s “bloodlust,” urging a united regional stance, Anadolu reports.

Addressing an Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, Tamim said Israel’s strike in the Qatari capital last week that killed five Hamas members and a Qatari officer “proved that freeing hostages is not a priority for the Israeli government.”

He said Israel’s “extremist settlers’ government wants sending aircraft to the region to become routine, as it dreams of making the Arab region its sphere of influence.”

The Qatari leader said Israel is working to divide Syria, “but its plans will not succeed.”

READ: ‘Israel must be very, very careful in its dealings with Qatar,’ warns Trump

