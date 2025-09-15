‘Israel must be very, very careful in its dealings with Qatar,’ warns Trump

“Israel must be very, very careful in its dealings with Qatar,” warned US President Donald Trump, following last weeks unprovoked attack on the Gulf state that left several dead but failed to eliminate any senior Hamas leaders.

Speaking to reporters at Morristown Airport in New Jersey, Trump was asked if he had a message for the International Criminal Court fugitive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “They have to do something about Hamas,” Trump said, “but Qatar has been a great ally to the United States.”

His remarks come just days after he hosted Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, for a private dinner in New York. Trump praised the Qatari ruler as a “wonderful person” and offered unsolicited media advice, adding: “They need better public relations. People talk of it so badly, and they shouldn’t be.”

The strike on Doha last week was the first of its kind and has triggered widespread condemnation across the region. Qatari officials called the attack “state terrorism,” while Arab and Islamic countries prepare for an emergency summit in response. The bombing killed five Hamas-affiliated figures and a Qatari security officer. All senior Hamas leaders escaped unharmed.

The attack was swiftly followed by a chilling threat from Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who declared: “This is a message to the entire Middle East.” His comments were widely viewed as a signal that Israel is prepared to target any Arab state seen as sympathetic to the Palestinian cause.

Trump’s public caution to Israel reflects growing concern in Washington over the scale and scope of Israel’s regional military campaign. Since October 2023, Israel has struck targets in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Tunisia—and now, Qatar—under the pretext of targeting Hamas or allied groups.

Qatar, which hosts Hamas political leaders and has been central to mediation efforts, says Israel is deliberately undermining diplomacy and international law. Meanwhile, Israel’s far-right coalition continues to push for the illegal annexation of the occupied West Bank, with senior officials reportedly discussing the move with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his recent visit