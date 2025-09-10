Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

From Gaza to Qatar: Dezionisation Is the Only Path to Regional Peace | Palestine This Week

This episode of Palestine This Week begins with Israel’s latest unprovoked escalation: a bombing in Qatar targeting Hamas’s negotiating team. Nasim Ahmed and Mouin Rabbani assess the implications of this unprecedented strike, reportedly carried out with the approval of US President Donald Trump. The discussion explores what the attack reveals about Israel’s approach to diplomacy, the credibility of ongoing negotiations, and the growing fragility of regional stability.

September 10, 2025 at 8:21 am

This episode of Palestine This Week begins with Israel’s latest unprovoked escalation: a bombing in Qatar targeting Hamas’s negotiating team. Nasim Ahmed and Mouin Rabbani assess the implications of this unprecedented strike, reportedly carried out with the approval of US President Donald Trump. The discussion explores what the attack reveals about Israel’s approach to diplomacy, the credibility of ongoing negotiations, and the growing fragility of regional stability.

Attention then turns to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, as newly revealed Israeli military data confirms that most Palestinians detained are civilians, not fighters. Combined with internal Israeli reports that over 83 per cent of those killed in Gaza are non-combatants, the evidence points to a war being waged against a people rather than a movement.

 

WATCH: The ‘GREAT’ Plot to Monetise Gaza Genocide | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending