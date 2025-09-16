Middle East Monitor
Axios: White House had prior knowledge of Israeli strike on Qatar despite denials

September 16, 2025 at 11:11 am

United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States on February 04, 2025. [Celal Güneş – Anadolu Agency]

The Trump administration’s claim that it was blindsided by Israel’s recent strike in Qatar is being challenged by Israeli officials, Axios reported Monday. According to seven officials familiar with the matter, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally informed US President Donald Trump of Israel’s plan to target senior Hamas leaders in Doha ahead of the attack.

The White House had publicly insisted that it learned of the strike only after rockets were fired, portraying Trump as having no chance to block or question the operation. But the Israeli accounts raise questions about whether Washington misled the public — or whether the administration quietly signed off on a high-risk assault against a key Gulf ally.

The revelation risks straining US credibility in the region, where Qatar hosts vital American military bases and plays a central role in regional diplomacy. Critics warn that if Washington had prior knowledge but failed to stop the strike, it signals tacit approval of an unprecedented escalation on Qatari soil.

In an apparent effort to contain the fallout, the State Department announced Monday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Doha on Tuesday to reassure Qatari leaders. “Secretary Rubio will reiterate the United States’ full support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty following the Israeli attack on Doha,” spokesman Tommy Piggott said in a statement, noting that Rubio was holding meetings in Israel before his visit to Qatar.

READ: Hamas responds to Trump’s remarks: clear bias towards Israeli propaganda

