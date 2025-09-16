Egypt deploys Chinese HQ-9B missiles in Sinai, heightening Israeli fears

Press reports revealed that Egypt has deployed Chinese HQ-9B long-range air defence systems at strategic sites in the Sinai Peninsula, a move that has triggered fresh concerns in Israel over possible escalation.

Israeli outlets had previously confirmed that Egypt had acquired the advanced HQ-9B, a system comparable to Russia’s S-400 missile defence platform. The deployment signals Cairo’s readiness to reinforce its defences as tensions over Gaza intensify.

Egyptian Defence Minister Abdel Majeed Saqr recently stressed that military preparedness is “not merely a matter of morale, but a genuine readiness to confront any developments on the ground.” He warned that “any attempt to undermine Egypt’s borders — even the mere thought of it — will surprise the world with what Egypt possesses, and with what it has not yet revealed of its capabilities.”

The move comes amid growing fears that Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza could spill over into Egypt, with mass displacement of Palestinians into Sinai viewed in Cairo as a red line. By deploying the HQ-9B, Egypt is sending a clear message of deterrence and signalling its ability to respond to any potential threat.

The HQ-9B system, the latest in China’s missile defence family, has a range of up to 200 kilometres and can intercept fighter jets, drones, and cruise missiles. Its advanced radar can track targets up to 300 kilometres away even under heavy electronic jamming, while its flexible design allows deployment on mobile trucks or at fixed installations to protect airports, ports, and military bases.

In recent years, the Egyptian army has significantly reinforced its presence in North Sinai, stationing tens of thousands of troops and thousands of heavy vehicles. Israel has expressed unease at Egypt’s military buildup and modernisation drive, which regional observers say is reshaping the strategic balance and fuelling speculation about Cairo’s long-term defence posture.

