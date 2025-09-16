Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Egyptian official: President Sisi labels Israel an enemy, marking a first since Sadat’s historic Jerusalem visit

September 16, 2025 at 10:39 am

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi makes a speech during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation - Arab League Extraordinary Summit on September 15, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. [Erçin Ertürk - Anadolu Agency]

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi makes a speech during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation – Arab League Extraordinary Summit on September 15, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. [Erçin Ertürk – Anadolu Agency]

Diaa Rashwan, head of the State Information Service, highlighted the closing remarks of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, where he called for the need “to change our positions on the enemy’s view of us.”

Speaking to Extra News TV channel, Rashwan said: “The last time the word ‘enemy’ was used by Egypt’s top official, or by any state official, was before the peace treaty in 1977.”

He added: “This is the first time the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has spoken the word ‘enemy’ since 11 November 1977, on the day President Sadat visited occupied Jerusalem, and it has not been repeated since. Its implications are very significant.”

Rashwan explained that “the term matches the current reality, as Egypt is under threat, and only an enemy threatens national security.” 

He referred to President El-Sisi’s statement that the threat of displacing Palestinians represents “a red line that we will never accept under any circumstances.”

He also noted that President El-Sisi revived the expression “the central cause” when describing the Palestinian issue, saying: “This phrase was used in the past when the Palestinian cause began, but many either ignored it, forgot it, or felt we had to bury it, trusting that Israel was peaceful.”

READ: Egypt’s president warns Israeli actions risk undermining current peace agreements

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending