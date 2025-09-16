Middle East Monitor
Malaysian PM calls for cutting diplomatic, trade ties with Israel

September 16, 2025 at 9:45 am

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar bin-Ibrahim gestures during the BRICS summit second plenary session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6, 2025. [Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP/ Getty Images]

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday urged the cutting of diplomatic and trade ties with Israel.

Speaking at the emergency joint summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Doha, Anwar strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Doha, calling it “an irresponsible provocation.”

He called for support for the Global Sumud Flotilla, saying every effort must be made to ensure the fleet reaches Gaza.

Anwar said countries must move beyond mere condemnations and statements. He added: “Condemnations will not stop the rockets. Statements will not liberate Palestine. Strong punitive measures can be taken. Diplomatic ties must be cut, and trade relations as well.”

