Pakistan urges suspension of Israel’s membership in United Nations

Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for Israel’s membership of the United Nations to be suspended, stressing the need to work towards a two-state solution.

Speaking at the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, Sharif said: “The sister state of Qatar has been subjected to an attack that is a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, and we strongly condemn this attack.”

He added: “We declare our full solidarity with the State of Qatar; this attack reflects Israeli ambitions for domination.”

The prime minister went on to say: “The world has continued to witness the massacre faced by the people of the Gaza Strip.”

He concluded: “Pakistan supports the establishment of an Arab-Islamic task force to take effective measures against Israel.”

Sharif arrived in Qatar last Thursday on a solidarity visit, during which he offered his condolences over the Israeli attack on Doha on 9 September.

