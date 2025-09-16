Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognize statehood, urges global action

Palestine on Tuesday welcomed Luxembourg’s declaration that it will move to recognize Palestinian statehood, calling on other nations to follow suit, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry commended Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel for what it described as “a courageous stance that aligns with international law and supports peace efforts based on the two-state solution.”

The ministry urged countries that have yet to extend recognition to act now, saying such moves would reinforce the global consensus on ending the war and advancing peace.

Luxembourg’s pledge follows similar signals from the UK, France, Australia and Canada, which have all indicated plans to recognize Palestine during this month’s UN General Assembly session.

Palestine is already recognized by at least 149 of the UN’s 193 member states, following its declaration of statehood by the Palestinian leadership in exile in 1988.

The renewed momentum for recognition comes as Gaza endures one of the deadliest wars in modern history, with the Israeli army killing nearly 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and triggered famine and the spread of disease.

