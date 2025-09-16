Prominent Brazilian presence in Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Sixteen ships comprising the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) set sail from Tunisian ports on Sunday evening, embarking on a bold mission to challenge the Israeli blockade on Gaza and deliver urgently needed humanitarian aid. Among the hundreds of international activists aboard are dozens of Brazilians, one of the largest national contingents participating, making a profound statement of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Brazilian delegation’s involvement has garnered international attention, not only due to its size but also because of the participation of high-profile figures, including parliamentarians, union leaders, and social movement activists.

Mariana Conti, a city councilor from Campinas of São Paulo, and a member of the flotilla, emphasised the dual purpose of the mission: to deliver aid and to raise global awareness.

“We are carrying prostheses and necessary things that the population of Gaza so desperately needs,” Conti said in an interview aboard the ship before departure. “We’ve done extensive training, especially focusing on safety and ensuring the mission remains peaceful and non-violent. The world is outraged by the deaths, the hunger, and the massacre of the population, especially children and women. But people often don’t know how to act. This mission shows that it is not only possible to act — it is necessary.”

Conti underlined the symbolic weight of the Brazilian presence, particularly given Brazil’s recent political shifts. “This mission is about active solidarity, not just being spectators. The attacks we’ve faced, including the use of drones and incendiary devices, are criminal. They expose the inhumanity of the Israeli government and its terrorist methods against a humanitarian mission. Israel must be stopped, and the world, including Brazil, must impose limits.”

Bruno Gilda Rocha, spokesperson for the Brazilian delegation and coordinator of the Sirius boat, called the mission “a direct confrontation against the machinery of genocide.”

“The main objective is to break the illegal blockade imposed by the Zionist entity, the illegitimate State of Israel, and to stop this barbaric act,” Rocha said. “This flotilla is not just about delivering aid. It is about strengthening a global movement, breaking the media blockade, and amplifying the voices of oppressed people.”

Rocha confirmed that the delegation is delivering vital supplies, including medicine, baby formula, prosthetics, and basic foodstuffs, all essential items that are in critically short supply due to Israel’s ongoing siege.

“We are also bringing symbolic gifts like drawings from European children. It’s not just about survival, it’s about reminding the people of Gaza that they are not alone.”

The Brazilian spokesperson noted that despite threats from Israeli forces, including drone attacks reported on two boats in Tunisian waters, the mission will proceed undeterred.

“We face intimidation, but we’re not intimidated. Our unity is our strength. The genocide in Gaza must end, and Brazil must do more, not less. While other countries arm Israel, Brazil increased oil exports to Israel by 51% in 2024. That is unacceptable. Our presence here demands a break in all diplomatic, commercial, and military ties with Israel.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s name, “Sumud”, is derived from the Arabic word meaning “steadfastness.” True to its name, the mission insists on its peaceful and humanitarian character, stressing that it does not seek confrontation but aims to save lives.

“This is not a war mission. It is a peace mission,” Conti reiterated. “But the fact that it has already been attacked shows just how threatened the Israeli government feels by even non-violent actions. That alone reveals the cruelty and urgency of the situation.”

The Brazilian delegation aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla holds a strategic and symbolic role in connecting the struggle of the Palestinian people to broader movements for justice across the Global South. Their participation reflects a deliberate political stance that transcends humanitarian concern, highlighting the intersections between international solidarity, anti-imperialist resistance, and domestic opposition to militarism and authoritarianism.

As part of this effort, Brazilian activists are helping to build transnational alliances that challenge not only the blockade on Gaza but also the global systems that enable such blockades to persist.

Bruno Gilda Rocha, coordinator of the Brazilian delegation, emphasised the importance of escalating global pressure on governments complicit in the siege of Gaza. “Our call is for the entire world to rise up with even greater force in defense of the Palestinian people, taking to the street, demanding that their governments break with Israel and stop this genocide,” he stated.

Rocha also praised initiatives such as the port strikes in Genoa and Catalonia, and mass mobilisations by students across Europe, as examples of the kind of direct action necessary to support Gaza. “The struggle of the Palestinian people is decisive in the fight against all oppression and capitalist exploitation; it is the struggle of all oppressed peoples,” he added, situating the mission within a broader internationalist framework of resistance.

