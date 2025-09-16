Turkish Red Crescent donates $2 million to support hospitals in Gaza

The President of the Turkish Red Crescent, Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, on Monday expressed solidarity with Palestinian medical teams, saying: “The suffering of the Palestinian people is our suffering, and their struggle is our struggle.”

She made the remarks during a press conference in Al-Bireh with the President of the Palestinian Red Crescent, Younis Al-Khatib, following a tour by the Turkish Red Crescent delegation of several society facilities and hospitals in Jericho and Al-Bireh.

Yılmaz announced a donation of $2 million to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Of this amount, $1.5 million will go to support the organisation’s hospitals in Gaza, particularly Al-Amal Hospital and Al-Mawasi Field Hospital, which have been operating beyond capacity since the start of the war.

She also confirmed that Turkey will continue its support for Gaza by providing food, medicines, medical supplies and shelter materials, in cooperation with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

“You are not alone,” Yılmaz said. “The prayers, support and solidarity of the Turkish people are with you. The Turkish Red Crescent, as it has been yesterday, will continue to stand by you today and tomorrow as well.”

