Arab-Islamic summit in Doha shows Islamic world’s unwavering support for Qatar: Turkish president

The current Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar’s capital Doha, held in the wake of last week’s Israeli strike on the city, demonstrates the Islamic world’s unwavering support for the Gulf state, said Türkiye’s president on Monday, Anadolu reports.

Tel Aviv’s attack, which targeted the negotiating team of the Palestinian group Hamas in Qatar, has taken “Israel’s banditry” to a new level, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Arab League Extraordinary Summit.

“We are facing (Israel’s) terrorist mentality that feeds on chaos and blood, and a state that embodies it,” he added.

It is undeniable that the goal of the Netanyahu government is to continue massacres and genocides in Palestine while also causing instability in the region, he said, adding that “we must intensify our diplomatic efforts” to step up sanctions on Israel.

The Islamic world has the means and ability to thwart Israel’s expansionist ambitions, Erdogan said, stressing that it must be cornered economically as well.

Ankara will continue its steadfast struggle until the Palestinian state is established on the basis of the 1967 borders, with territorial integrity and East Jerusalem as its capital, he added.

Türkiye always stands by its friendly and brotherly ally Qatar, reiterated the president, adding that Ankara is ready to share its defense industry capabilities with brotherly countries.

“We must intensify our cooperation to win in the coming decades,” Erdogan added.

He emphasized that international legal mechanisms should be used to hold Israeli officials accountable before justice.

“We are dealing with a terrorist mindset that thrives on chaos and bloodshed, embodied in a state. This mindset, which openly violates the UN charter and challenges the rules-based international system, survives because its crimes go unpunished,” he said, adding that some reckless Israeli politicians repeatedly promote the “Greater Israel” delusion.

Erdogan emphasized the importance of supporting the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

He stressed that concrete steps and mechanisms should be implemented collectively to ensure regional security, including actions through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to continuing the struggle until a Palestinian state with full territorial integrity and East Jerusalem as its capital is established along the 1967 borders.

He underscored that displacement, genocide, and division cannot be tolerated and expressed hope that the summit’s decisions will result in additional measures to counter the Israeli threat, with their implementation closely monitored.

