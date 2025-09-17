F1 driver Lewis Hamilton decries Gaza crisis, urges public to help

Seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken out on the crisis in Gaza, following a UN commission’s classification of the situation as genocide, stressing that the global community cannot stand by in the face of such ongoing atrocities, Anadolu reports.

In a series of posts, the 40-year-old British driver decried the escalating humanitarian crisis, saying: “In the past two years, more than 10% of the population has been killed or wounded – including tens of thousands of children – and that number only continues to rise.

“The latest incursion on Gaza City has forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, with hospitals across the strip already overwhelmed with those suffering from famine, and casualties of the bombing that never seems to end.”

Hamilton shared his statements on his social media accounts, including US-based Instagram, which collectively reach millions of followers worldwide, emphasizing the urgent need for support. He also highlighted organizations that actively provide aid to Palestinians, encouraging his audience to contribute.

“As human beings, we cannot stand by and let this continue to happen. I have donated to three organizations that are working tirelessly to help those who need it. If you feel you have anything to spare, I would be grateful if you could join me,” he said.

