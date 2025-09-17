Middle East Monitor
Only 534 aid trucks of estimated 3,000 entered Gaza in 5 days: Media office

September 17, 2025 at 12:10 pm

Palestinians, including children, gather during the food distribution in Gaza city center on September 10, 2025. [Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians, including children, gather during the food distribution in Gaza city center on September 10, 2025. [Moiz Salhi – Anadolu Agency]

Aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip remain far below needs, with just 534 trucks of estimated 3,000 entering over the past five days, the Government Media Office said Monday.

In a statement, the office said the limited number of trucks that did make it through “were looted in the midst of deliberate chaos orchestrated by the Israeli occupation to manufacture famine and instability and undermine the resilience of the Palestinian people.”

According to the office, a total of 3,188 trucks have reached Gaza over the past 35 days, representing less than 15 per cent of the estimated 21,000 trucks required to meet basic humanitarian needs.

Since 2 March, the Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory’s 2.4 million population into famine.

A UN-backed food security assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and expects it to spread further south by the end of September.

The Health Ministry said Monday that starvation has killed 348 Palestinians since October 2023, including 127 children.

Israel has killed over 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

