Ireland urges accountability for Israeli government after UN report on Gaza genocide

September 17, 2025 at 1:25 pm

Irish Foreign minister Micheal Martin attends a joint press conference with his German counterpart at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, on January 18, 2024. [MICHELE TANTUSSI/AFP via Getty Images]

Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday called for the Israeli government to be held accountable after a United Nations commission of inquiry confirmed that the situation in Gaza amounts to genocide.

Speaking to reporters after a party event in Douglas, a suburb of Cork City, Martin referred to the findings of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which were reached by independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Martin said genocide is “clearly” being carried out in Gaza, adding: “I welcome this very serious and comprehensive report, which is based on facts.”

He noted that the head of the commission had also been part of the team that reported on the Rwandan genocide, saying: “No one can question the judgement they have reached.”

Martin stressed that, according to the UN report, Israel’s actions in Gaza meet four out of the five criteria for genocide.

He added: “At the moment, every residential tower block is being destroyed. That report says 90 per cent of all housing has been destroyed. Education facilities have been destroyed, healthcare facilities, fertility facilities have been destroyed – in other words, you’re attacking birth.”

The Irish Prime Minister called on the international community to stop the bloodshed and massacres against civilians, adding: “So, it’s very, very clear from that report that a genocide is taking place and Israel will have to be held to account, and the government of Israel will have to be held to account, for what is happening.

US ambassador: Israel is our only true partner in the region

