US ambassador: Israel is our only true partner in the region

The United States ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has said that while Washington has allies and friends in the region, “Israel is our only true partner.”

When asked about the possible US response if Israel were to take steps to annex the occupied West Bank, Huckabee replied: “We respect Israel as a sovereign state.”

He added: We’re not going to tell Israel what it can or can’t do, just as we wouldn’t expect Israel to tell us what we can or can’t do.”

Huckabee explained: “Sometimes they may not agree with the United States. It’s their right. They’re a sovereign nation and have every reason to say: we don’t agree. We respect our partner”

The ambassador also rejected the term “West Bank,” claiming it is “imprecise and not in accordance with history,” adding, “It’s a modern and nebulous term. It’s much more accurate to speak of Judea and Samaria, a name with three thousand years of history.”

Huckabee further stated that the United States “considers Jerusalem the undisputed and indivisible capital of the Jewish state.”