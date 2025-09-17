Israel and Islamophobia: Twin Engines Driving the Gaza Genocide | Palestine This Week

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we unpack the findings of a new United Nations report which concludes that Israel’s conduct in Gaza meets the legal definition of genocide. Led by the former chief judge of the Rwanda tribunal, the report’s findings places renewed pressure on international institutions to act.

We also look at the fallout from Israel’s unprovoked strike on Doha. With reports emerging that Donald Trump was informed of the attack in advance yet failed to intervene, the episode examines the impact of US failure to protect a key ally.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has issued fresh threats against Qatar while promoting a vision of Israel as a militarised “Super Sparta”. We ask what this means in reality.

Finally, we address Israel’s role in stoking anti-Muslim hatred globally. From Netanyahu’s scapegoating of Muslim migration to his embrace of far-right figures in the West, a dangerous alliance is taking shape.

The show links this dehumanising rhetoric to real-world violence—including in Gaza, where Islamophobic mercenaries operate deadly aid distribution centres under Israeli cover.

WATCH: From Gaza to Qatar: Dezionisation Is the Only Path to Regional Peace | Palestine This Week