Thousands protest Trump in London, voice support for Gaza

Thousands of demonstrators staged a rally in London on Wednesday to protest US President Donald Trump while chanting pro-Palestine slogans in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

Protesters gathered at Portland Place upon a call by Stop Trump Coalition to oppose Trump’s state visit to the UK and his policies on immigration, climate change and particularly his stance on Gaza.

Carrying various signs, the crowd criticized the British government for the state visit and continued Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Some of the signs read: “Migrants welcome, Trump not welcome” and “No to racism, no to Trump.”

Demonstrators later held a march toward Parliament Square to attend the main rally.

“Donald Trump, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” and “Keir Starmer, shame on you” were chanted by demonstrators.

The US president and first lady Melania Trump landed in London late Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain.

The visit came after an invitation extended by King Charles in February during Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Washington.

It has already been dubbed “historic” and “unprecedented” as Trump became the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch.

The US president and first lady will be hosted by Charles at Windsor Castle for two days of events.

Trump and Starmer will meet Thursday at Chequers, the official country residence of the UK’s prime minister.

On Tuesday, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

The commission’s report concluded that Israel committed four of the five acts of genocide defined in the “Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.”

The Israeli army has killed almost 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

