Qatar, Saudi Arabia denounce Israel’s expanded ground offensive in Gaza City

Qatar and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned an Israeli decision to expand its ongoing military assault in Gaza City as a “flagrant violation of international law,” Anadolu reports.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army expanded its offensive in the densely populated city, as part of Tel Aviv’s plan to entirely occupy the area.

In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry decried the assault as “an extension of the war of genocide against the brotherly Palestinian people and a flagrant violation of international law.”

The ministry warned that the Israeli escalation threatens regional and international peace and security, calling for a “decisive international solidarity to compel Israel to comply with international legitimacy resolutions.”

Saudi Arabia strongly denounced the deadly military operations in the Gaza Strip and continued crimes against Palestinians “amid the international community’s failure to take effective measures to put an end to this criminal approach.”

READ: UN chief: What is happening in Gaza is horrendous

“The Kingdom warns of the grave danger of Israel’s ongoing bloody policy against the Gaza Strip and its population,” the ministry said.

It called on the permanent members of the UN Security Council “to adopt immediate resolutions to stop Israel’s mechanism of killing, starvation, and displacement” against Palestinians and “to firmly enforce all relevant international resolutions on the (Israeli) occupation authorities.”

The Israeli army has killed almost 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to famine and the spread of diseases.

On Tuesday, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

READ: F1 driver Lewis Hamilton decries Gaza crisis, urges public to help