UN chief: What is happening in Gaza is horrendous

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly criticised Israel’s military escalation in Gaza as its forces launched an assault on Gaza City on Tuesday.

Speaking in New York, Guterres said: “What happens in Gaza today is horrendous. We are seeing massive destruction of neighbourhoods, and now the systematic destruction of Gaza City.”

He stated: “We are seeing massive killing of civilians in a way that I do not remember in any conflict since I am Secretary-General.”

Guterres added that this is in fact “something that is morally, politically, and legally intolerable.”

His remarks came after an independent commission of inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, set up by the UN Human Rights Council, earlier reported that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.