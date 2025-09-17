Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

UN chief: What is happening in Gaza is horrendous

September 17, 2025 at 2:14 pm

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a speech during the "International Zero Waste Day” Special Event in New York, United States on March 27, 2025. [Mostafa Bassim - Anadolu Agency]

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a speech during the “International Zero Waste Day” Special Event in New York, United States on March 27, 2025. [Mostafa Bassim – Anadolu Agency]

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly criticised Israel’s military escalation in Gaza as its forces launched an assault on Gaza City on Tuesday.

Speaking in New York, Guterres said: “What happens in Gaza today is horrendous. We are seeing massive destruction of neighbourhoods, and now the systematic destruction of Gaza City.”

He stated: “We are seeing massive killing of civilians in a way that I do not remember in any conflict since I am Secretary-General.”

Guterres added that this is in fact “something that is morally, politically, and legally intolerable.”

His remarks came after an independent commission of inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, set up by the UN Human Rights Council, earlier reported that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

READ: Ireland urges accountability for Israeli government after UN report on Gaza genocide

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending