Gaza bleeds, 99 killed in another bloody day

Medical sources have reported that the death toll in Gaza has risen to 99 within less than 24 hours, marking another bloody day since the start of the Israeli assault.

The Ministry of Health said that 77 of the victims were killed in the north of the Strip, where the heaviest strikes were concentrated. The area has suffered the worst destruction and remains overcrowded with displaced families.

Eyewitnesses described scenes as “beyond endurance”, with Israeli air strikes targeting tents of displaced people, homes, residential towers, and gatherings of civilians waiting for aid. Inside hospitals, the situation was even harsher as families searched among the bodies for their loved ones, while doctors and medics struggled with limited resources to save the injured.

Medical sources confirmed that since 7 October 2023, a total of 65,062 people have been killed, most of them women and children, and 165,697 have been injured. Thousands more remain trapped under the rubble.

Since Israel broke the ceasefire on 18 March, 12,511 Palestinians have been killed and more than 53,000 injured.

In another part of the tragedy, the Ministry of Health said that the death toll from Israeli strikes on aid gatherings has reached 2,500, with more than 18,000 injured. Hospitals also recorded four new deaths in the past 24 hours due to hunger and malnutrition, bringing the total to 432, including 146 children.

The United Nations announced that the latest attacks have forced more than 40,000 people to flee their homes in just two days.

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in his daily press briefing that the situation in Gaza “is deteriorating by the hour.” He added: “Thousands are trying to flee as fighting continues. The roads are jammed, people are hungry, and children are suffering from psychological trauma.”

