Hamas criticises US role in Gaza ceasefire talks as biased towards Israel

A senior Hamas official, Ghazi Hamad, on Wednesday accused the United States of siding with Israel in discussions over a potential ceasefire in Gaza, describing the movement’s experience with Washington as “bitter.”

Hamad made the remarks in an interview with Al Jazeera, marking the first public appearance of a Hamas leader since the Israeli strike on Doha on 9 September.

“Our experience with the US administration as mediators has been bitter. We engaged for a long time with their proposals, particularly with the American envoy, Steve Witkoff,” Hamad said, according to statements, which were reported by the movement’s official platforms.

He added: “The US administration made two major mistakes. First, it lacked credibility. Every time we engaged with them, they would present a proposal and then withdraw it. They were fully aligned with the Israeli side, adopting its positions and policies regarding the aggression on Gaza.”

Hamad said the second mistake was “giving Israel the green light to kill the Palestinian negotiating delegation inside Qatar,” referring to the recent strike on Doha.

