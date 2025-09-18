Spain threatens to withdraw from 2026 World Cup if Israel qualifies

Spanish officials have raised the prospect of withdrawing from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, if Israel takes part in the tournament.

The Spanish sports daily Marca reported Wednesday that Patxi López, spokesman for the Socialist Group in Congress, left open the possibility of a boycott. His remarks came after a plenary session of Parliament, in response to questions about ongoing protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

López drew a direct link between Spain’s sporting commitments and its political stance, stating: “Israel is now invading the Gaza Strip by land, and this requires a response. The vast majority of Spanish society cannot tolerate the images we see daily in every newscast, amid our complicit silence.”

He went on to condemn the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinians in Gaza.

“Seeing children killed, people shot while searching for food because they are starving to death, cities destroyed because one of the richest people in the world wants to build a resort there for his Sunday cocktails, or seeing an entire people wiped out — that’s genocide” he said.

