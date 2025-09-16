Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Spain to officially boycott Eurovision if Israel remains in contest amid Gaza war

September 16, 2025 at 3:34 pm

Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place on May 11th, is being protested in Malmo, Sweden, where the event is being hosted on May 9, 2024. [Atila Altuntaş - Anadolu Agency]

Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place on May 11th, is being protested in Malmo, Sweden, where the event is being hosted on May 9, 2024. [Atila Altuntaş – Anadolu Agency]

Spain will not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest if Israel remains in the competition while the war in Gaza continues, the country’s public broadcaster announced Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

The decision was approved by the board of directors of Spanish Radio and Television (RTVE) following a proposal by its president. It passed with 10 votes in favor, four against, and one abstention.

Spain joins Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, and the Netherlands in calling for Israel’s exclusion.

It also becomes the first member of the so-called Big Five — the countries that make the largest financial contributions to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) — to take such a step. The group also includes the UK, France, Italy, and Germany, which all receive direct entry into the contest’s final regardless of their previous results.

READ: US expresses concern over Spain’s restrictions on arms shipments to Israel

The EBU, which organizes Eurovision, is due to decide in December whether to exclude Israel, according to RTVE.

If Spain boycotts, it would mark the first time in its history that it does not participate in Eurovision.

Earlier this year, RTVE sent a letter to the EBU urging a debate over Israel’s participation. During Israel’s performance in the 2025 contest, RTVE commentators and subtitles openly criticized the war in Gaza.

In this year’s edition, Israel placed second and won the audience vote.​​​​​​​

On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on Israel to be excluded from international sporting competitions after massive pro-Palestinian protests in Madrid forced the cancellation of the La Vuelta cycling race’s final stage and medal ceremony.

READ: Spain’s PM hails pro-Palestine protests at Vuelta as “source of pride”

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending