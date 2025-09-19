Is the Pak-Saudi defence pact a turning point in the history of the Middle East?

For many decades, the Middle East region has been inflicted by a cycle of wars; one after the other countries have been invaded, destroyed and economically weakened. For all intents and purposes the Middle East has become a battleground for world powers that are least concerned about its peace but more interested in its natural resources.

Following the Israeli strike on Doha, the Arab Gulf states are growing increasingly uncertain about the “US reliability.” A report published in The Times of Israel reveals that “Netanyahu told Trump about the Doha strike in advance,” though Trump denied it.

The point is that Israel enjoys America’s unconditional backing and support. Correspondingly, at this significant juncture, all eyes are focused on the “Greater Israel” project which openly threatens Muslim countries in the Middle East.

Hence, the world’s major powers, defence analysts, politicians and the media pundits have begun to think about Israel’s next move and how it will affect America and the Western allies’ relations with Arab Muslim states.

Thus, the strategic defence partnership between Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan could turn the course of history in the Middle East. This sudden move has stunned America, Israel, Europe and Pakistan’s arch-rival and growing economic power, India.

Recently, Pakistan effectively defended its sovereignty after India declared its “Israel-style expansionism” aiming to test the “world’s tolerance for Hindu nationalist militarism and the erasure of international law.” A few years ago, the late British journalist Robert Fisk observed, “Israel is playing a big role in India’s escalating conflict with Pakistan,”.

Earlier this year, the “Türkiye-Pakistan-Azerbaijan Trilateral Defence Cooperation” agreement reflected the growing sense of concern among Muslim states with the growing Israel and India alliance and “expansionism.” In this context the Pak-Saudi Defence Pact seems not as an aggressive design but instead a precautionary measure against any unprovoked aggression.

READ: Qatar, Saudi Arabia denounce Israel’s expanded ground offensive in Gaza City

The Greater Israel Project: A reality beyond imagination.

For a long time, Benjamin Netanyahu has been advocating his “Greater Israel” plan. After turning Gaza into a “parking lot”, bombing six Muslim countries, killing, assassinating, displacing and permanently disabling millions of Muslims across the Middle East, Netanyahu has blamed foreign countries like China and especially Muslims for Israel’s growing isolation in the world. He declared, “we need to develop our weapons industry-we are going to be Athens and super Sparta combined.”

Speaking at a mega event, “Fifty States-One Isreal” Netanyahu further reminded that “Life is more important than the law,” purporting that a much bigger war is looming. Ultimately, the aim of the “Greater Israel project” is the annexation of parts of the surrounding countries including Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. This, admittedly, is not a fiction but an avoidable reality. It is in the words of one observer the “Balkanisation” of the Middle East.

In my recent article, “The greater Israel project: Is Pakistan next on the list? Published in the Daily Sabah, I wrote, “Israel’s well-planned destruction of one Muslim country after another in the Middle East and beyond is underway. The West continues its unconditional military and economic support to Israel and keeps endorsing its military campaigns of invading and taking over lands from Lebanon, Syria, Jordon, Egypt and possibly moving further in the Middle East under the pretext of “existential threat” to the Jewish state and the project of “making the world a safer place.” Where does Israel’s deadly campaign end? Which country is next? Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt or Saudi Arabia?”

Since 7 October 2023, “prior to the Doha strike”, Israel has killed top-ranked leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah whilst it has also killed leading military and political figures of Iran and Yemen. Notably, Netanyahu and his coalition partners have repeatedly threatened to assassinate Hamas leaders wherever they are based.

Besides, former Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett cautioned, “International law does not provide immunity for the masterminds of terror attacks” and Israel will attack any country that harbours anyone if he is deemed responsible for the death of Israelis.”

Many Western media outlets, prominent politicians, leading academics and analysts reckon that Netanyahu will not be stopping at Doha. Recently, standing next to the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, he said, “Every country has the right to defend itself beyond its borders” and Hamas leaders “would not have immunity wherever they are.”

The Pak-Saudi defence pact: What does it mean for the Middle East and beyond?

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif signed their landmark tactical agreement that guarantees the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with protection.

According to Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the historic and strategic “Pak-Saudi Defence Pact” “aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.” More importantly, it further stated, “any aggression against one country shall be considered as aggression against both.”

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed their first “security cooperation pact in 1967.” Subsequently, during the 1979 seizure of the Grand Mosque in Makkah Pakistani commandos assisted Saudi troops to safeguard the holy shrine.

Within hours of the signing ceremony of the latest agreement the international media was awash with sensational headlines suggesting the conclusion of “a NATO styled pact.” The Times of India branded it as an “atomic bomb shock to Israel.”

While the Pak-Saudi pact has sounded alarm bells in Delhi and Jerusalem no similar concerns were expressed over the “Greater Isreal” and “Akhand Bharat” projects that have threatened world peace.

As global support for Palestine’s statehood and self-determination gains momentum, Netanyahu’s extremist government continues to obstruct every attempt to secure peace. So, what happens next? Will the Pak-Saudi Defence Pact expand beyond two-nations? What happens if India attacks Pakistan? Will the pact diminish direct strike and give rise to a new kind of war? Only time will tell.

OPINION: Clear conclusions: A UN commission finds Israel responsible for genocide in Gaza

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.