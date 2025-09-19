Israel claims over 100 drones entered from Egypt in past month

Israeli media reported that more than 100 drones entered Israeli territory from Egypt over the past month, with some carrying weapons.

The Israeli news website Bhol claimed the drones were not only used for surveillance or smuggling but, in some cases, transported arms, raising concerns they could be deployed in future offensive operations.

The Israel Occupation Forces (IOF) have acknowledged the difficulty in intercepting most of the aircraft but said efforts are underway to strengthen intelligence capabilities and develop new countermeasures.

Public broadcaster Kan 11 reported that the army and Border Guard failed to prevent the majority of drone smuggling attempts and often downplay the number of aircraft that cross the border undetected.

A Border Guard officer deployed on the Egyptian frontier told Kan: “There is a lot of work here—reconnaissance, patrols, intelligence, and special forces—but much of it goes to waste. Even if we identify a vehicle coming from the Egyptian side, by the time our forces arrive, the smugglers are already gone. Only occasionally do we manage to neutralize a drone.”