Naim: No negotiations while Israel expands military operations in Gaza

Bassem Naim, a senior official in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that Israel had been misleading everyone by pretending to engage in negotiations in order to cover up its crimes and plans.

Speaking to Alaraby TV on Thursday, Naim stressed that Israel’s military operation in Gaza City would face fierce resistance.

He warned: “What happens to our people during the assault on Gaza City will also affect the Israeli prisoners.”

Naim made clear that negotiations could not take place while Israel was expanding its military operations in Gaza.

He added: “We affirm Qatar’s position that continuing aggression makes negotiations pointless.”

He also pointed out that the administration of the US president Donald Trump adopted the vision of the Israeli far-right, which is based on religious beliefs.

Naim concluded: “What the Israeli occupation failed to achieve through negotiations, it will not achieve through threats and military operations on the ground.”

