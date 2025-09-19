Middle East Monitor
WHO chief calls for ceasefire, warns Gaza hospitals on the verge of collapse

September 19, 2025 at 2:30 pm

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on 27 May, 2024 [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which will end the “inhumane conditions” Anadolu agency reported.

“The military incursion and evacuation orders in northern Gaza are driving new waves of displacement, forcing traumatised families into an ever-shrinking area unfit for human dignity,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the US social media platform X.

He stressed that the injured and people with disabilities cannot move to safety, which puts their lives in “grave danger.”

“Hospitals, already overwhelmed, are on the brink of collapse as escalating violence blocks access and prevents WHO from delivering lifesaving supplies,” he said, adding: “We call for an immediate end to these inhumane conditions.”

“We call for a ceasefire,” he concluded.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

On Tuesday, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

