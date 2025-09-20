2-state solution only viable option for Middle East’s future, says ex-Israeli presidential official

The two-state solution is the only viable option for the Middle East’s future, former Israeli presidential military secretary Alaa Abu-Rukun said on Friday while speaking on the sidelines of China’s defense dialogue, the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Anadolu reports.

Abu-Rukun, a former Israeli defense attache to China, said that “looking at the reality, I don’t think there’s another possibility. And we should start talking about that (the two-state solution) again, renew the dialogue, and renew the vision of living together side by side,” during an interview with the state-run Global Times.

“It’s very hard to talk about it (the two-state solution) right now for reasons, because we Israelis lost trust in the Palestinians after October 7th (2023). Meanwhile, the Palestinians have their own feelings after 2 years of war in Gaza. This is understood,” he said.

“I think the two-state solution is definitely achievable if we have strong and courageous leaders, and also, if we understand both sides that we must make compromises and sometimes tough compromises,” Abu-Rukun added.

Abu-Rukun said that, in his personal opinion, Israel is “ready to talk” with both Hamas and the Palestinian authorities in the West Bank.

“We are ready to find the solutions, and we are ready to compromise,” he said, adding: “But we need one thing to feel secure, to feel that there’s someone who we can trust. And if we feel that we have partners, the way and the path for peace will be very easy.”

READ: Gaza Media Office: Over 3,500 Palestinians killed in 38 days of latest Israeli ground offensive