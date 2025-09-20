Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

2-state solution only viable option for Middle East’s future, says ex-Israeli presidential official

September 20, 2025 at 11:30 am

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes hit the Gaza Strip as Israel's attacks continue, leaving behind widespread destruction, seen from the border area, on September 16, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes hit the Gaza Strip as Israel’s attacks continue, leaving behind widespread destruction, seen from the border area, on September 16, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

The two-state solution is the only viable option for the Middle East’s future, former Israeli presidential military secretary Alaa Abu-Rukun said on Friday while speaking on the sidelines of China’s defense dialogue, the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Anadolu reports.

Abu-Rukun, a former Israeli defense attache to China, said that “looking at the reality, I don’t think there’s another possibility. And we should start talking about that (the two-state solution) again, renew the dialogue, and renew the vision of living together side by side,” during an interview with the state-run Global Times.

“It’s very hard to talk about it (the two-state solution) right now for reasons, because we Israelis lost trust in the Palestinians after October 7th (2023). Meanwhile, the Palestinians have their own feelings after 2 years of war in Gaza. This is understood,” he said.

“I think the two-state solution is definitely achievable if we have strong and courageous leaders, and also, if we understand both sides that we must make compromises and sometimes tough compromises,” Abu-Rukun added.

Abu-Rukun said that, in his personal opinion, Israel is “ready to talk” with both Hamas and the Palestinian authorities in the West Bank.

“We are ready to find the solutions, and we are ready to compromise,” he said, adding: “But we need one thing to feel secure, to feel that there’s someone who we can trust. And if we feel that we have partners, the way and the path for peace will be very easy.”

READ: Gaza Media Office: Over 3,500 Palestinians killed in 38 days of latest Israeli ground offensive

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending