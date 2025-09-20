Japan’s top diplomat discusses Palestine with US’ Rubio ahead of New York conference

Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya discussed the Palestine issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ahead of a New York conference on Palestine, according to a statement Friday from the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Anadolu reports.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott Iwaya and Rubio discussed “views on global and regional challenges and explored opportunities for closer cooperation,” during a call on Thursday, according to a statement.

Rubio reaffirmed the “steadfast U.S. commitment to the U.S.–Japan Alliance, highlighting its role as the cornerstone of regional security and prosperity,” said Pigott.

Iwaya conveyed Tokyo’s concerns that Israel’s continuous “unilateral actions” are undermining the possibility of establishing a two-state solution, while expressing support for the two-state solution.

READ: Japanese lawmakers urge government to recognize Palestine

​​​​​​​The Japanese Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of the international community, including the US, to “strongly urge” Israel to immediately cease its actions, as well as expressing hope that Tokyo and Washington could cooperate more closely to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

Rubio and Iwaya also discussed the Iranian nuclear issue, it said.

Despite domestic pressure, Japan has decided to hold off on recognizing Palestinian statehood at next week’s UN General Assembly meeting in New York, according to Kyodo News.

According to journalist Thoton Akimoto, on the US Social media company, X, a petition was submitted to the Cabinet Office urging an overturning of the decision to delay the recognition of Palestine.

READ: US Senate launches historic initiative to recognise Palestinian State