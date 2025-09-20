Palestine hails Portugal’s recognition of statehood as ‘brave step’

Palestine on Saturday welcomed Portugal’s decision to recognize the state of Palestine, calling it a “brave step” that aligns with international law and UN resolutions, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry thanked “the countries that have announced their intention to recognize the State of Palestine,” also urging those that have not yet done so to act swiftly to safeguard a two-state solution.

It added that recognition is “vital to support international efforts for an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians, and the launch of a political process aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and allowing the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination.”

Portugal’s decision was “consistent with the New York Declaration (this July at the UN), the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, and international law,” said the ministry, stressing that it would contribute to “peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.”

Portugal is set to formally recognize the state of Palestine on Sunday, making it one of the latest European countries to take such a step amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Other Western nations, including Belgium, France and the UK, are expected to formally recognize Palestine during next week’s UN General Assembly.

The UN gathering will focus on advancing a two-state solution to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 65,000. Around three-quarters of UN member states already recognize Palestine, with Ireland, Spain and Norway having formalized recognition last year.

