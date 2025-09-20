Pro-Palestinian group protests outside Israeli-linked hotel in Greece

A pro-Palestinian group said it carried out a protest on Friday against an Israeli-linked hotel in central Athens, Greece, denouncing Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and its investment in the country’s tourism and real estate sectors, Anadolu reports.

The Open Anti-Zionist Assembly said in a statement that members intervened at the ANISE-ALUMA hotel on Evripidou Street, one of four hotels in Athens operated by the Aluma chain, a subsidiary of Israel’s Isrotel group.

The group said the action was part of efforts to oppose genocidal policies in Gaza and the West Bank. It added that “Zionist murderers and their supporters are not welcome in our neighborhoods.”

Isrotel, considered Israel’s largest hotel chain by bed capacity, owns the Aluma brand. The company already operates five hotels in Athens and Thessaloniki and plans to expand to Crete, Corfu and Rhodes.

According to the statement, Isrotel partnered with the Dayan family, described as prominent Israeli real estate investors. The family also took part in a 2021 tender to redevelop the former US base at Gournes, Crete, via Vivion Investments.

The group accused the Greek government of providing “land and water” to Israeli capital, citing property acquisitions in downtown Athens and efforts to promote the country as an investment and tourism destination.

It pledged to continue what it called resistance actions “inspired by the spirit of Palestinian fighters,” linking Israeli investment activity in Greece to the conflict in Gaza.

READ: Berlin concert held in memory of children killed in Israel’s genocide in Gaza