Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

UK formally recognises State of Palestine, premier announces

September 21, 2025 at 2:30 pm

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street during the official visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London, United Kingdom, on July 17, 2025. [Thomas Krych - Anadolu Agency]

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street during the official visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in London, United Kingdom, on July 17, 2025. [Thomas Krych – Anadolu Agency]

The UK officially recognises the state of Palestine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce on Sunday ahead of the UN General Assembly, Anadolu reports.

“In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of the peace and the two-state solution,” Keir Starmer said in a video statement.

He said that means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state, adding: “At the moment, we have neither.”

In July, the prime minister said the UK would recognize the state of Palestine this September unless the Israeli government takes “substantive steps.”

It came after mounting pressure on the British government to announce the formal recognition.

Australia and Canada also announced formal recognition of Palestine earlier Sunday.

Previously, France, Luxembourg, and Malta announced similar plans to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly.

Ahead of the announcement, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told the BBC that “now is the time to stand up for a two-state solution.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli government labelled the UK move “absurd,” ahead of Britain’s announcement.

READ: French President Macron says 2-state talks in New York key to mobilizing world support

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending