French President Macron says 2-state talks in New York key to mobilizing world support

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday highlighted the importance of upcoming talks in New York on a two-state solution in the Middle East, saying the conference would be crucial in rallying the international community behind peace efforts, Anadolu reports.

Macron said he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the meeting, which the two leaders will co-chair on Monday.

“The adoption by 142 countries of the (July) New York Declaration on the two-state solution marked a turning point in charting a path toward lasting peace and security in the Middle East,” Macron wrote on US social media company X.

He stressed that the conference “must enable us to take a further step in mobilizing the international community.”

Macron also reiterated his backing for the principle of “two peoples, two states, peace and security for all” as the foundation of a future settlement.

The UN gathering will focus on advancing a two-state solution to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 65,000. Around three-quarters of UN member states already recognize Palestine, with Ireland, Spain, and Norway formalizing recognition in 2024.

