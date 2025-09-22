Gaza Civil Defence: Israeli forces blocking rescue efforts in Sabra

The Gaza Civil Defence Directorate said Sunday it has been receiving continuous distress calls from Palestinian civilians trapped beneath collapsed buildings in the Sabra area, south of Gaza City, but has been prevented by Israeli forces from reaching them.

According to a press statement, the destruction came after heavy Israeli shelling in recent hours, which caused multiple residential buildings to collapse while families were still inside.

“There are martyrs, wounded, and living people trapped under the rubble, but the Israeli occupation forces have so far refused to coordinate the entry of rescue teams into the area,” the directorate said, warning that the lack of access is obstructing urgent humanitarian intervention.

The statement called on the international community and humanitarian organisations to press Israel to open a safe corridor for rescue crews to evacuate survivors, recover bodies, and provide medical aid. It described the situation in Sabra as “catastrophic by all standards,” adding that blocking emergency workers “constitutes a double humanitarian crime, in addition to the crimes of bombing and destruction.”

