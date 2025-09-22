Report: Israel arrested over 360 Gaza medical personnel since October 2023

The Israeli military has arrested more than 360 medical and health workers in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the war on 7 October 2023, according to a report released Sunday by the Palestine Centre for Prisoners’ Studies. The group said at least four detainees have died in custody as a result of torture and medical neglect.

The centre noted that Israeli authorities are currently holding around 3,500 prisoners from Gaza, among them dozens of doctors, paramedics, and hospital administrators. Those detained include prominent figures such as Dr Hussam Abu Safia, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza; Dr Muhammad Obaid, head of reconstructive and orthopaedic surgery; and Dr Muhammad Zahir, also from Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The report said Israeli forces stormed several medical facilities during their military operations—including Kamal Adwan, Al-Shifa, Indonesian, Al-Awda, and Nasser hospitals—arresting patients and healthcare workers, and in some cases evacuating entire departments. Paramedics were also detained while transporting the wounded in ambulances.

Among those who died in custody were Dr Adnan Ahmed Al-Barsh, head of orthopaedics at Al-Shifa Hospital; Dr Iyad Al-Rantisi, head of obstetrics at Kamal Adwan Hospital; paramedic Hamdan Hassan Enaya from Khan Yunis; and nurse Ziad Mohammed Al-Dalu from Al-Shifa Hospital.

