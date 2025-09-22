Middle East Monitor
Israeli Government divided over response to Western recognition of Palestinian State

September 22, 2025 at 11:10 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center, in red tie) convenes a meeting with members of his security cabinet following Iran’s launch of a ballistic missile attack against Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 14, 2025. [Avi Ohayon (GPO) / Handout – Anadolu Agency]

Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Sunday that internal disagreements within the Israeli government are deepening after key ministers were excluded from sensitive discussions on how to respond to recent moves by Western countries to recognise the State of Palestine.

According to unnamed political sources cited by the channel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an unscheduled emergency meeting earlier in the day to discuss possible responses. Notably, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich were not invited to take part.

Sources close to Ben Gvir accused Netanyahu of trying to soften demands for Israel to formally impose sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

Ben Gvir and his allies are reportedly pushing for a more hardline approach, including speeding up steps to apply full Israeli control over the West Bank and ending the role of the Palestinian Authority. In contrast, Netanyahu is said to be aiming for a more balanced response that would maintain the unity of his political coalition and avoid further tensions at home and abroad.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Netanyahu reportedly stressed during the meeting the importance of full coordination with the administration of US President Donald Trump in formulating a response to the recognition of a Palestinian state.

READ: Palestinian Forum in Britain welcome official recognition of the State of Palestine

