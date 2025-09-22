Palestinian Forum in Britain welcome official recognition of the State of Palestine

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) on Sunday welcomed the decision of the British government to officially recognise the State of Palestine. A statement by the organisation said, “While this step comes late, it nevertheless carries profound political and moral significance, reaffirming the justice of our cause and our people’s historic and natural right to freedom and independence.

As we value this decision, we stress that it must not remain symbolic alone, but rather be translated into concrete and practical measures. Chief among these are: halting the genocide against our people in Gaza, lifting the unjust blockade that has been imposed for more than 18 years, and pursuing the leaders of the occupation responsible for war crimes to bring them before international justice.”

The PFB also emphasised its rejection of any narrative that equates the victim and oppressor, or that places legitimate resistance alongside the crimes of occupation. It added that the root cause of the Palestinian suffering was the ongoing Israeli occupation in all its forms.

“We call on the British government to ensure that its recognition of the State of Palestine becomes the beginning of a policy more consistent with the principles of justice and human rights, by supporting the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and standing with them in their legitimate struggle to end the occupation and achieve freedom and justice for Palestine;” the statement read.

