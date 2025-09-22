Israeli army raids Birzeit University in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces stormed Birzeit University, north of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, early on Monday morning.

According to the Palestinian state-run broadcaster, Palestine TV, “Israeli occupation forces raided Birzeit University, north of Ramallah.”

Social media users shared videos showing Israeli military vehicles inside the university campus and at its gates.

Other images showed warning posters placed by the Israeli army in the town of Birzeit, threatening students against participating in the “Islamic Bloc” – the student wing of Hamas.

This comes amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which have intensified alongside the war in Gaza. According to official Palestinian sources, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,042 Palestinians and injured around 10,160 in the West Bank. Over 19,000 have been arrested.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel — with US support — has carried out what Palestinians and several international human rights organisations describe as genocide in Gaza, killing 65,208 people and injuring 166,271, most of them women and children. Severe famine has also claimed the lives of 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.

