Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israeli army raids Birzeit University in occupied West Bank

September 22, 2025 at 10:01 am

Clashes break out between Israeli forces and Palestinians as Israeli forces detained two Palestinian people during a raid at Birzeit University in Birzeit town, near Ramallah city, West Bank on September 24, 2023. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

Clashes break out between Israeli forces and Palestinians as Israeli forces detained two Palestinian people during a raid at Birzeit University in Birzeit town, near Ramallah city, West Bank on September 24, 2023. [Issam Rimawi – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli forces stormed Birzeit University, north of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, early on Monday morning.

According to the Palestinian state-run broadcaster, Palestine TV, “Israeli occupation forces raided Birzeit University, north of Ramallah.”

Social media users shared videos showing Israeli military vehicles inside the university campus and at its gates. 

Other images showed warning posters placed by the Israeli army in the town of Birzeit, threatening students against participating in the “Islamic Bloc” – the student wing of Hamas.

This comes amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which have intensified alongside the war in Gaza. According to official Palestinian sources, Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 1,042 Palestinians and injured around 10,160 in the West Bank. Over 19,000 have been arrested.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel — with US support — has carried out what Palestinians and several international human rights organisations describe as genocide in Gaza, killing 65,208 people and injuring 166,271, most of them women and children. Severe famine has also claimed the lives of 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.

READ: Israeli settlers take over Palestinian home in West Bank

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending