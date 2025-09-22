Middle East Monitor
Israeli ministers call for West Bank annexation after Western recognition of Palestine

September 22, 2025 at 12:37 pm

This picture taken on June 25, 2020 shows a view of ongoing construction work at the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. - Israel intends to annex West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley, as proposed by US President Donald Trump, with initial steps slated to begin from July 1. [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]

Several Israeli ministers have vowed to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank following the decision by Britain, Canada, and Australia to recognise Palestine as a state.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for immediate annexation of the West Bank, urging Israel to “completely crush” the Palestinian Authority. He said recognition of a Palestinian state by Western countries rewards “murderers” and requires a forceful Israeli response.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed the call, declaring that “the days of Britain and other countries determining our future are over,” and insisted that annexation of what Israel terms “Judea and Samaria” must follow.

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar dismissed the recognition as “meaningless” and accused the Western governments of anti-Semitism. 

“The only response to this foolish declaration,” he said, “is to impose Israeli sovereignty on Judea and Samaria.”

