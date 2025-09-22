Luxembourg recognises Palestine due to Netanyahu’s actions, not Israel: Premier

Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden said on Monday that his country’s plan to recognise Palestinian statehood is due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government actions rather than Israel itself, referring to Tel Aviv’s genocidal war in Gaza that has been ongoing for nearly two years, Anadolu reports.

“We are not taking a decision against Israel; we are taking decisions against actions of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government, which we disagree, because those actions are against a rules-based international order,” Frieden told CNN.

Luxembourg is expected to announce Palestinian statehood recognition at the UN General Assembly.

Frieden emphasised the goal of achieving peaceful coexistence: “We would like to have these two countries, these two populations, live side by side in peace and prosperity.”

– 2-state solution push

Frieden said Palestinians need hope for the future while ensuring Israeli security, calling the two-state solution “the only way forward.”

He said: “A new push to the Palestinian statehood” may result in a “peaceful Israel and a peaceful Palestine next to each other.”

He warned that Europe could prepare sanctions if no ceasefire emerges and humanitarian aid to Gaza remains blocked.

Australia, Canada, Portugal, and the UK recognised the state of Palestine on Sunday, and more countries announced plans to do so.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza, which has so far killed more than 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children