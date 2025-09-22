Middle East Monitor
Pakistan expands nuclear umbrella to cover Saudi Arabia

September 22, 2025 at 11:24 am

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (L) is welcomed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) during his official visit at As-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 30, 2022. [Photo by Royal Court of Saudi Arabia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

A source close to the Saudi government said on Sunday that Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella will now extend to Saudi Arabia, just days after the two allies signed a surprise joint defence agreement.

The source revealed that the agreement had been in the works for several years, and added that Saudi Arabia expects India — Pakistan’s long-standing rival — to understand the Kingdom’s security needs.

When asked whether the agreement meant that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons could be used to defend Saudi Arabia, Saudi writer and analyst Ali Shihabi, who is close to the royal court, confirmed: “Yes, that is correct.”

Shihabi added that nuclear protection is an integral part of the agreement, noting that Pakistan understands Saudi Arabia had effectively financed and supported its nuclear programme during times of international sanctions.

He also said he believed India would understand Saudi Arabia’s security requirements, describing current relations between Riyadh and New Delhi as “excellent.”

According to media reports, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, told a local radio station that the country’s nuclear programme would be available to Saudi Arabia if needed, following the signing of the defence pact.

