Russia says 2-state solution ‘only possible path’ to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

September 22, 2025 at 3:40 pm

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 19, 2024 [Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Russia on Monday named the two-state solution as the “only possible path” to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Anadolu reports.

In remarks to journalists during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow remained committed to fundamental UN Security Council resolutions, as well as the international position on the possibility of resolving the ongoing conflict through a two-state solution.

“Therefore, this approach remains ours, and we believe it is the only possible path to finding a resolution to this complex and long-standing conflict,” Peskov said.

He went on to argue that the conflict is possibly currently experiencing the “most acute and most tragic phase in its entire history.”

Peskov’s remarks come as Israel continues a brutal offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, which has so far killed more than 65,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and forced the population into famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave, while UN investigators concluded last Tuesday that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

