AlArab in UK thanks UK, Spain, Canada, Portugal, Australia, Belgium, France and Malta for recognising Palestine

AlArab in UK (AUK) has sent official letters of appreciation to the governments of the United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, Portugal, Australia, Belgium, France and Malta following their recent decisions to recognise the State of Palestine. The organisation described these moves as historic and a clear endorsement of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, while underlining their importance as a reaffirmation of international law, justice, and human rights.

The letters stressed that recognition should not remain a symbolic gesture but must be translated into practical measures that can help halt the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, lift the long-standing blockade, and bring an end to decades of occupation. The initiative comes amid relentless daily bombardments and humanitarian suffering in Gaza, which AlArab in UK said make decisive international action all the more urgent.

In its message to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the organisation described Britain’s recognition as a pivotal moment that restores faith in international law and political courage. A special message was also sent to José Pascual Marco Martínez, Spain’s ambassador in London, highlighting Madrid’s “courageous and historic” actions, including suspending arms exports to Israel, cancelling major trade agreements, and pushing within the EU and UN for an end to the war.

Canada’s recognition was praised in a letter to High Commissioner Ralph Goodale as a “bold step that reflects a lasting commitment to justice and human dignity,” while Portuguese ambassador Nuno Brito received a message describing Lisbon’s decision as an example of rare moral leadership.

Australia’s recognition was acknowledged in a letter to High Commissioner Stephen Francis Smith, which called it “a demonstration of moral courage and a commitment to the rule of law and human rights.” The organisation also thanked Belgian ambassador Jeroen Cooreman for his country’s decision, describing it as standing “on the right side of history.” In a message to French ambassador Hélène Tréheux-Duchêne, AlArab in UK combined gratitude with an appeal for Paris to push harder to stop ongoing crimes in Palestine, hold war criminals accountable, and support the independence of the International Criminal Court. Malta’s recognition was addressed in a letter to High Commissioner Stephen Montefort, noting that the country’s moral voice in the EU and globally “carries weight far beyond its size.”

Adnan Hmidan, Chair of AlArab in UK, said:

“These recognitions restore hope for the Palestinian people and prove that the world is still capable of standing for justice and human dignity. But the real challenge is to turn these decisions into concrete action that stops the bloodshed in Gaza and brings an end to one of the gravest ongoing crimes of our time.”

