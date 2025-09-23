Spain warns Israel against targeting Gaza-bound aid flotilla

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has warned that Spain will respond to any Israeli action taken against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is sailing towards Gaza and includes Swedish activist Greta Thunberg among its passengers.

In a statement issued by the Spanish Foreign Ministry, Albares said that any attack on the Sumud flotilla would constitute a violation of international law and freedom of expression, and would trigger a firm Spanish reaction.

He highlighted the peaceful and humanitarian nature of the initiative, which departed from Barcelona, and confirmed that Madrid is providing diplomatic and consular protection to all Spanish nationals on board.

The minister has also instructed Spain’s ambassador in Tunisia to investigate the recent drone attack on the flotilla vessels while they were in Tunisian waters.

Earlier, Spain and 16 other countries issued a joint statement expressing concern for the safety of the flotilla participants.

The statement called “on everyone to refrain from any unlawful or violent act against the Flotilla, and to respect international law and international humanitarian law.

It warned that violations of international law – including attacks against the vessels in international waters or illegal detention- will lead to accountability.