Two-state solution conference urges Israel to commit to peace plan, halt settlements

September 23, 2025 at 11:44 am

UN flag is seen during a high-level international conference at United Nations Headquarters focused on resolving the Palestine issue and advancing a two-state solution on September 22, 2025 in New York, United States. [Celal Güneş - Anadolu Agency]

UN flag is seen during a high-level international conference at United Nations Headquarters focused on resolving the Palestine issue and advancing a two-state solution on September 22, 2025 in New York, United States. [Celal Güneş – Anadolu Agency]

The leadership of the Two-State Solution conference on Monday called on Israel to make a clear commitment to the two-state solution and to stop violence and settlement expansion.

In a joint statement, the conference leadership adopted the New York Declaration, which reaffirms strong international support for the two-state solution.

The statement welcomed the recent recognition of the State of Palestine by France, the UK, Canada, and other countries, and encouraged more nations to follow suit.

It also stressed that ending the war in Gaza and releasing hostages are top priorities. The statement called for unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The declaration warned that any attempt by Israel to annex parts of the West Bank is a red line for the international community.

Finally, the statement said that ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and lasting peace is the only path toward full regional integration.

Reports: Trump to present Gaza war peace plan to Arab and Muslim leaders

