Uber faces boycott over partnership with Israeli drone firm

US-based company Uber is facing a growing boycott campaign after announcing a multi-million-dollar investment in Israeli drone delivery firm Flytrex.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the partnership aims to integrate Flytrex’s drone technology into Uber’s food delivery service, Uber Eats. The goal is to offer faster and more sustainable delivery, especially in busy urban areas.

Uber said it plans to begin trial operations of the drone delivery service in several US cities by the end of 2025. The initial focus will be on delivering food and consumer goods, with other sectors to be added later.

The partnership has sparked backlash among activists and pro-Palestinian supporters, who have strongly criticised Uber for supporting Israel, which they accuse of committing a genocide crime in Gaza during a conflict that has lasted nearly two years.