Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Uber faces boycott over partnership with Israeli drone firm

September 23, 2025 at 12:06 pm

Uber logo [İsmail Kaplan - Anadolu Agency]

Uber logo [İsmail Kaplan – Anadolu Agency]

US-based company Uber is facing a growing boycott campaign after announcing a multi-million-dollar investment in Israeli drone delivery firm Flytrex.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the partnership aims to integrate Flytrex’s drone technology into Uber’s food delivery service, Uber Eats. The goal is to offer faster and more sustainable delivery, especially in busy urban areas.

Uber said it plans to begin trial operations of the drone delivery service in several US cities by the end of 2025. The initial focus will be on delivering food and consumer goods, with other sectors to be added later.

The partnership has sparked backlash among activists and pro-Palestinian supporters, who have strongly criticised Uber for supporting Israel, which they accuse of committing a genocide crime in Gaza during a conflict that has lasted nearly two years.

READ: Spain warns Israel against targeting Gaza-bound aid flotilla

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending