19 injured when drone from Yemen hits Eilat, Israel

September 24, 2025 at 5:13 pm

Hundreds of people gather in Sabeen Square to protest Israeli attacks on Yemen and Gaza in Sanaa, Yemen on September 19, 2025. [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Hundreds of people gather in Sabeen Square to protest Israeli attacks on Yemen and Gaza in Sanaa, Yemen on September 19, 2025. [Mohammed Hamoud – Anadolu Agency]

At least 19 people were injured Wednesday when a drone launched from Yemen hit a tourism center in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, medics said, Anadolu reports.

Israel’s national ambulance service MDA said the injured included two who sustained serious injuries.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the drone struck near the Mall Hayam shopping center, a busy tourism hub in the Red Sea city.

The Israeli army confirmed that the drone had been fired from Yemen, without providing further details.

There was no immediate comment from Yemen’s Houthi group on the report.

